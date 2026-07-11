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Economy

American firm looks to close B.C. plant and government might get involved

By Amy Judd & Paul Johnson Global News
Posted July 11, 2026 12:48 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'American firm looks to close BC plant'
American firm looks to close BC plant
WATCH: Plans have been announced about the closure and relocation of a Fraser Valley industrial plant purchased by an American company two years ago. As Paul Johnson reports, the province is now looking at what it can do to prevent the loss of dozens of jobs and a critical supply chain for our power grid.
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Plans have been announced to close and relocate a Fraser Valley industrial plant that was purchased by an American company two years ago.

Cam Tran manufactures and repairs transformers, with BC Hydro being one of its biggest customers.

The Arkansas firm Central Moloney Inc. says it is consolidating its Canadian operations, meaning the loss of 43 B.C. jobs by the end of August.

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The B.C. government now says it’s considering its options ahead of a meeting next week between Central Moloney Inc. and BC Hydro’s CEO.

“We have to make sure we have secure access to the transformers, which are a critical part of our system, but they are also creating jobs in B.C. and so I am concerned for the workers and concerned about how they are being treated,” B.C. Energy Minister Adrian Dix said.

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Although it is closing its Chilliwack plant, Cam Tran says it will continue to operate five other facilities across Canada.

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