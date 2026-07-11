American firm looks to close B.C. plant and government might get involved

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Plans have been announced to close and relocate a Fraser Valley industrial plant that was purchased by an American company two years ago.

Cam Tran manufactures and repairs transformers, with BC Hydro being one of its biggest customers.

The Arkansas firm Central Moloney Inc. says it is consolidating its Canadian operations, meaning the loss of 43 B.C. jobs by the end of August.

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The B.C. government now says it’s considering its options ahead of a meeting next week between Central Moloney Inc. and BC Hydro’s CEO.

“We have to make sure we have secure access to the transformers, which are a critical part of our system, but they are also creating jobs in B.C. and so I am concerned for the workers and concerned about how they are being treated,” B.C. Energy Minister Adrian Dix said.

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Although it is closing its Chilliwack plant, Cam Tran says it will continue to operate five other facilities across Canada.