Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 women charged in Meadow Lake kidnapping investigation: RCMP

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted September 17, 2021 6:01 pm
Two charged after RCMP seize marijuana, cash in North Battleford, Sask, drug bust. View image in full screen
File / Global News

Saskatchewan RCMP have charged two women from Meadow Lake after alleged kidnappings earlier this week.

The RCMP statement said on Wednesday around 3 a.m., Meadow Lake and Loon Lake RCMP officers were dispatched to a reported abduction.

Read more: Saskatchewan RCMP find victim, search for suspects in alleged abduction

A woman reported she had been taken at gunpoint from the Centre St. area in Meadow Lake around 1:15 a.m.

She was later dropped off in a rural area near Barthel, Sask. and called police. RCMP say the woman was robbed but not hurt.

The woman told police there was a second victim.

Read more: Police searching for two men after reported kidnapping in Yorkton, Sask.

Story continues below advertisement

With the help of other RCMP units, Meadow Lake RCMP began searching for the woman as well as two suspects and the two cars they were reported to be driving. Both cars had been determined to be stolen.

Later on Wednesday, Grande Prairie RCMP were called to a report of a woman who said she had escaped abductors within the city of Grande Prairie.

Investigators determined the woman was the second abduction victim. The woman had non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP officers arrested Lana Aubichon, 36, and Janelle Chatelaine, 28, in Grande Prairie on Thursday.

Read more: 1 dead, 2 in hospital after Hamilton, Ont. home invasion and kidnapping

Aubichon and Chatelaine are each charged with two counts of kidnapping using a firearm, two counts of using a firearm during a robbery, one count of uttering threats, and 1 count of possession of a weapon while prohibited.

Aubichon faces an additional charge for breaching a conditional sentence order.

Both women are scheduled for their first court appearance in Meadow Lake on Sept. 23.

Click to play video: 'Those accused in Sask. RCMP officer death appear in court' Those accused in Sask. RCMP officer death appear in court
Those accused in Sask. RCMP officer death appear in court – Jun 14, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kidnapping tagSaskatchewan RCMP tagAbduction tagMeadow Lake tagGrande Prairie RCMP tagMeadow Lake RCMP tagMeadow Lake kidnapping tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers