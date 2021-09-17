2 women charged in Meadow Lake kidnapping investigation: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP have charged two women from Meadow Lake after alleged kidnappings earlier this week.

The RCMP statement said on Wednesday around 3 a.m., Meadow Lake and Loon Lake RCMP officers were dispatched to a reported abduction.

A woman reported she had been taken at gunpoint from the Centre St. area in Meadow Lake around 1:15 a.m.

She was later dropped off in a rural area near Barthel, Sask. and called police. RCMP say the woman was robbed but not hurt.

The woman told police there was a second victim.

With the help of other RCMP units, Meadow Lake RCMP began searching for the woman as well as two suspects and the two cars they were reported to be driving. Both cars had been determined to be stolen.

Later on Wednesday, Grande Prairie RCMP were called to a report of a woman who said she had escaped abductors within the city of Grande Prairie.

Investigators determined the woman was the second abduction victim. The woman had non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP officers arrested Lana Aubichon, 36, and Janelle Chatelaine, 28, in Grande Prairie on Thursday.

Aubichon and Chatelaine are each charged with two counts of kidnapping using a firearm, two counts of using a firearm during a robbery, one count of uttering threats, and 1 count of possession of a weapon while prohibited.

Aubichon faces an additional charge for breaching a conditional sentence order.

Both women are scheduled for their first court appearance in Meadow Lake on Sept. 23.

