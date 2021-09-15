Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Saskatchewan RCMP searching for victim, suspects in alleged abduction

By David Giles Global News
Posted September 15, 2021 11:15 am
RCMP are searching for a black, two-door 2010 Kia Forte with Saskatchewan license plate 808 MHS after an alleged abduction in Meadow Lake, Sask. View image in full screen
RCMP are searching for a black, two-door 2010 Kia Forte with Saskatchewan license plate 808 MHS after an alleged abduction in Meadow Lake, Sask. Meadow Lake RCMP / Supplied

RCMP say they are searching for a victim and two suspects after an alleged abduction in Meadow Lake, Sask.

A woman reported she had been abducted at gunpoint from the Centre Street area of Meadow Lake at around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

Police said they were told by the victim that a second female had also been abducted and was with the suspects when she was taken.

Read more: Police searching for two men after reported kidnapping in Yorkton, Sask.

The victim told officers that she was later dropped off in a rural area near Barthel after being robbed.

The second female victim was still with the suspects.

Story continues below advertisement

Meadow Lake RCMP said they are actively searching for the second female.

The only description police say they have at this time is that the victim is small in stature.

Police said two vehicles are believed to be involved in the incident.

The first is a black, two-door 2010 Kia Forte with Saskatchewan licence plate 808 MHS.

The second vehicle is a white, two-door 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier with Saskatchewan licence plate 625 LSY.

Read more: Saskatchewan RCMP issue arrest warrant for ‘dangerous’ wanted man

Both suspects are described by police as female and approximately five feet five inches tall with a small to average build and an eyebrow ring.

One suspect has blond hair and the second suspect has brown hair.

They may be heading to Loon Lake, Saskatoon or Regina, but police said this has not been confirmed.

RCMP said anyone spotting the victim, vehicles or suspects should immediately contact 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagSask RCMP tagRobbery tagSaskatchewan RCMP tagAbduction tagMeadow Lake tagMeadow Lake RCMP tagMeadow Lake Saskatchewan tagSaskatchwean News tagmeadow lake news tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers