Police searching for two men after reported kidnapping in Yorkton, Sask.

RCMP are still on the lookout for two wanted men following a reported kidnapping last week in Yorkton, Sask.

Investigation determined on Sept. 7, a man was walking in an alley off of Independent Street when he was approached by a vehicle, grabbed by someone and pulled him inside, according to a press release.

Police said the man was taken to a garage in Yorkton and held until the following morning, during which time, he was threatened with guns before being released.

The man the suspects are known to each another and RCMP also said they believed it was an isolated incident.

Three men including Dustin Shaun Kennedy, 34, are facing charges of robbery with a firearm, kidnapping with a firearm, forcible confinement and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

RCMP announced on Monday that Kennedy was arrested at a home in Yorkton, Sask. He was remanded to appear in Yorkton provincial court again on Sept. 24.

Warrants have been issued for the arrest of Scott Ramsey Cook, 34, and Tyson Ledoux, 30, who have not been located.

Police described Cook, of Yorkton, as around six-foot two, 240 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes.

Ledoux, of Regina, is described as roughly six-foot three and 150 lb, according to the press release. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

RCMP said if seen, do not approach these individuals.

Anyone with information can contact their local police service or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Yorkton is approximately 180 km northeast of Regina.

