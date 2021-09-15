Menu

Crime

RCMP arrest 2nd suspect in reported kidnapping; search for 3rd suspect continues

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted September 15, 2021 2:43 pm
Tyson Ledoux, 30. View image in full screen
Tyson Ledoux, 30. Photo supplied by RCMP.

Yorkton, Sask. RCMP have two of the three suspects from a reported kidnapping in custody.

Police shared on Wednesday that the second suspect, 30-year-old Tyson Ledoux of Regina, was located and arrested on Tuesday in Yorkton.

He is set to appear in Yorkton court on Thursday.

The third suspect, 34-year-old Scott Cook of Yorkton, has not been located by investigators.

Scott Cook, 34. View image in full screen
Scott Cook, 34. Photo supplied by RCMP

RCMP describe Cook as six-feet-two-inches tall, weighing 240 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police are asking the public to not approach him and to call their local police detachment or Crime Stoppers if they see him.

The first suspect, Dustin Kennedy, 34, was arrested by police on Monday at a Yorkton home. He was remanded to appear in Yorkton provincial court again on Sept. 24.

All three suspects face multiple charges after a report of a man who was abducted in a Yorkton alley and was taken to a garage in the city where he was held until the next day.

Police say the victim was threatened with firearms until he was later released.

Kennedy, Cook and Ledoux have been charged with robbery with a firearm, kidnapping with a firearm, forcible confinement and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

