Last of 3 arrests made after kidnapping reported in Yorkton, Sask.

RCMP say a third wanted man is in custody following a reported kidnapping last month in Yorkton, Sask.

The investigation determined that on Sept. 7, a man was walking in an alley off of Independent Street when he was approached by a vehicle, grabbed by someone and pulled inside, according to a press release.

Police said the man was taken to a garage in Yorkton and held until the following morning, during which time he was threatened with guns before being released.

The man and the suspects are known to each other and RCMP also said they believed it was an isolated incident.

As a result of the investigation, three men were facing charges of robbery with a firearm, kidnapping with a firearm, forcible confinement and unauthorized possession of a firearm. Arrest warrants were issued and two of the men were arrested last month.

RCMP located and arrested Scott Ramsey Cook, 34, in Yorkton, Sask., on Oct. 17, read a press release.

He was scheduled to appear in Yorkton provincial court on Monday.

Yorkton is approximately 180 km northeast of Regina.

