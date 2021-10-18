Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Last of 3 arrests made after kidnapping reported in Yorkton, Sask.

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted October 18, 2021 8:43 pm
Police said the man was taken to a garage in Yorkton and held until the following morning, during which time, he was threatened with guns. View image in full screen
Police said the man was taken to a garage in Yorkton and held until the following morning, during which time, he was threatened with guns. File / Global News

RCMP say a third wanted man is in custody following a reported kidnapping last month in Yorkton, Sask.

The investigation determined that on Sept. 7, a man was walking in an alley off of Independent Street when he was approached by a vehicle, grabbed by someone and pulled inside, according to a press release.

Read more: RCMP arrest 2nd suspect in reported kidnapping; search for 3rd suspect continues

Police said the man was taken to a garage in Yorkton and held until the following morning, during which time he was threatened with guns before being released.

The man and the suspects are known to each other and RCMP also said they believed it was an isolated incident.

As a result of the investigation, three men were facing charges of robbery with a firearm, kidnapping with a firearm, forcible confinement and unauthorized possession of a firearm. Arrest warrants were issued and two of the men were arrested last month.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP located and arrested Scott Ramsey Cook, 34, in Yorkton, Sask., on Oct. 17, read a press release.

He was scheduled to appear in Yorkton provincial court on Monday.

Yorkton is approximately 180 km northeast of Regina.

Click to play video: 'Greg Fertuck defence says RCMP manipulated drunk, lying, head-injured client' Greg Fertuck defence says RCMP manipulated drunk, lying, head-injured client
Greg Fertuck defence says RCMP manipulated drunk, lying, head-injured client
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagSaskatchewan tagSaskatchewan News tagRegina News tagKidnapping tagSaskatchewan RCMP tagYorkton tagYorkton RCMP tagarrest warrants tagyorkton news tagDustin Kennedy tagScott Cook tagTyson Ledoux tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers