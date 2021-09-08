Menu

Crime

Yorkton, Sask. RCMP issue arrest warrants for 3 men wanted for reported kidnapping

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted September 8, 2021 5:00 pm
Arrest warrants have been issued by RCMP for two men from Yorkton, Sask. and a Regina man following a reported kidnapping on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. View image in full screen
Arrest warrants have been issued by RCMP for two men from Yorkton, Sask. and a Regina man following a reported kidnapping on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. Photos supplied by RCMP

RCMP in Yorkton, Sask. are asking for the public’s help in locating three men wanted after an alleged kidnapping.

In a release sent out by Yorkton RCMP on Wednesday afternoon, investigators determined that a man was walking in an alley off of Independent Street at about 2 a.m. on Tuesday when he was approached by a vehicle.

Read more: Homicide investigation launched after death on Moosomin First Nation

Police said a man exited the vehicle, grabbed the victim and pulled him inside.

The victim was taken to a garage in Yorkton and was held there until the following morning, according to police.

The report stated that he was threatened with firearms in that time, but he was later released by the suspects.

RCMP added that the victim and suspects are known to each other. Authorities believe this is an isolated incident.

Read more: Accused James Smith Cree Nation shooter makes 1st court appearance

Police have since issued arrest warrants for the three suspects: 34-year-old Dustin Kennedy of Yorkton, 34-year-old Scott Cook of Yorkton and 30-year-old Tyson Ledoux of Regina.

The suspects have each been charged with robbery with firearm, kidnapping with firearm, forcible confinement and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Ledoux is described as approximately six-feet-three-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Tyson Ledoux, 30. View image in full screen
Tyson Ledoux, 30. Photo supplied by RCMP.

Cook is described as approximately six-feet-two-inches tall, weighing 240 pounds with has black hair and brown eyes.

Scott Cook, 34. View image in full screen
Scott Cook, 34. Photo supplied by RCMP

Kennedy is described as approximately six feet tall, weighing 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Dustin Kennedy, 34.
Dustin Kennedy, 34. Photo supplied by RCMP

Yorkton RCMP are asking members of the public to not approach these individuals if they see them and to call their local police detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to report information.

