Yorkton, Sask. RCMP issue arrest warrants for 3 men wanted for reported kidnapping

RCMP in Yorkton, Sask. are asking for the public’s help in locating three men wanted after an alleged kidnapping.
In a release sent out by Yorkton RCMP on Wednesday afternoon, investigators determined that a man was walking in an alley off of Independent Street at about 2 a.m. on Tuesday when he was approached by a vehicle.
Police said a man exited the vehicle, grabbed the victim and pulled him inside.
The victim was taken to a garage in Yorkton and was held there until the following morning, according to police.
The report stated that he was threatened with firearms in that time, but he was later released by the suspects.
RCMP added that the victim and suspects are known to each other. Authorities believe this is an isolated incident.
Police have since issued arrest warrants for the three suspects: 34-year-old Dustin Kennedy of Yorkton, 34-year-old Scott Cook of Yorkton and 30-year-old Tyson Ledoux of Regina.
The suspects have each been charged with robbery with firearm, kidnapping with firearm, forcible confinement and unauthorized possession of a firearm.
Ledoux is described as approximately six-feet-three-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Cook is described as approximately six-feet-two-inches tall, weighing 240 pounds with has black hair and brown eyes.
Kennedy is described as approximately six feet tall, weighing 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Yorkton RCMP are asking members of the public to not approach these individuals if they see them and to call their local police detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to report information.
