Crime

Police make arrest in Toronto kidnapping case, suspect facing 15 criminal charges

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 9, 2021 9:51 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say a 25-year-old man has been arrested and is facing 15 criminal charges in relation to a kidnapping earlier this summer.

Jaye Tamodra of Richmond Hill, Ont., has been charged with kidnapping for ransom, forcible confinement, two counts of extortion, and several firearms offences.

Police say they were called to a kidnapping in Toronto’s northwest corner on June 11.

They say a man had been kidnapped and beaten with a gun.

Read more: Woman stabbed at Toronto law office dies in hospital, suspect facing upgraded charges: police

Investigators say three suspects in the case contacted the victim’s friends and demanded a ransom.

The man was released after the suspects were paid.

Police say they seized a fully loaded 9-mm semi-automatic handgun, an over capacity magazine, 50 rounds of ammunition, and about $10,000 in cash during a search after Tamodra’s arrest.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
