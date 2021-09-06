Menu

Crime

Woman stabbed at Toronto law office dies in hospital, suspect expected to face upgraded charges: police

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted September 6, 2021 4:01 pm
Julia Ferguson is seen in an undated photo. View image in full screen
Julia Ferguson is seen in an undated photo. Handout / Toronto Police Service

A Toronto man charged in connection with the stabbing of a 29-year-old woman at a downtown law office is expected to face upgraded charges after she died in a local hospital on Sunday, police say.

Emergency crews were called to the criminal defence firm Hicks Adams LLP on King Street East, just east of Sherbourne Street, before 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Paramedics rushed the victim, who was later identified as Julia Ferguson — an administrative assistant at the firm, to a hospital. However, she died at the facility on Sunday.

Read more: Woman seriously injured after stabbing in downtown Toronto, suspect in custody: police

Investigators said the suspect took off after the stabbing, but later surrendered to officers.

Trending Stories

The accused in the case, 33-year-old Osman Osman, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and assault with a weapon. He was remanded into custody.

Story continues below advertisement

In an update released on Monday, officers said those charges were expected to be upgraded. Investigators were scheduled to provide an update on the case Monday afternoon.

