Saskatchewan RCMP issue arrest warrant for ‘dangerous’ wanted man

Saskatchewan RCMP are asking for the public’s help as investigators try to locate what they say is a “dangerous, wanted individual.”

The man in question is Jarrett Poitras, who police say failed to appear before the Court of Queen’s Bench on Aug. 6, 2021 in Regina for a trial.

As a result, police have issued an additional arrest warrant for Poitras.

“Fort Qu’Appelle officers are actively trying to locate and arrest Poitras,” stated RCMP in a release on Tuesday. “They continue to follow up on tips and urge anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to report it.”

Poitras was scheduled to be on trial facing charges he received following an armed robbery back on July 23, 2019 on Muscowpetung First Nation, Sask.

The charges include robbery with a firearm, break and enter, theft of a motor vehicle, careless use of a firearm, pointing a firearm and carrying a firearm for the purpose of committing an offence.

Police describe Poitras as five-feet-eleven-inches tall, weighing 250 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He has tattoos of the number “306” on the underside of his left forearm, two bear paws on the bottom of his left wrist, the words “Family First” on the top of his left hand and a rose on the top of his right hand.

RCMP say he could be in either Regina or Saskatoon, however, he has been known to be at Muscowpetung First Nation or Pasqua First Nation, Sask.

Police reiterate that Poitras is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911, their local police detachment or Crime Stoppers.