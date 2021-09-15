Edmonton city staff, police to observe National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Send this page to someone via email

Recognizing the importance of the Truth and Reconciliation calls to action, City of Edmonton staff along with the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) will recognize the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Over the summer months, Ottawa declared Sept. 30 as a national holiday that is meant to give public servants an opportunity to recognize the legacy of residential schools.

The day also coincides with Orange Shirt Day — a day on which people honour residential school survivor Phyllis Webstad, who had her orange shirt taken away on the first day of school.

“Our commitment to the Indigenous community we share these lands with is to continue to work with, understand, and grow as we recognize past wrongs and build bridges to the future,” said Edmonton city manager Andre Corbould.

During the day off, police and city staff are encouraged to learn about the intergenerational trauma caused to Indigenous peoples, according to a news release.

Community events along with workplace activities will also be planned for the Thursday.

“Recognizing Sept. 30 as the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is an important step in rebuilding relationships and reconnecting with Edmonton’s Indigenous community,” said EPS chief Dale McFee.

“There is still much work to do on the path toward true reconciliation, but the Edmonton Police Service is honoured to have this opportunity to reflect on our shared history and the impacts on Indigenous communities.”

Some services within Edmonton will be reduced to observe the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

