Man jailed for murder sues for return of motorhome upon release

A man who spent time behind bars for allegedly murdering his wife is now suing for the return of his motorhome upon his release.

Peter Beckett, a former New Zealand city councillor, stood trial twice for the murder of his wife Laura Letts-Beckett. The first trial resulted in a hung jury, but he was convicted of first-degree murder during the second trial.

However, the B.C. Court of Appeal quashed his conviction in September 2020 and ordered a new trial.

Instead of following through on a third trial, the Crown decided to stay the proceedings against Beckett, and he was released from prison.

Letts-Beckett drowned while the couple was boating in 2010.

The couple had been staying near Revelstoke in their motorhome at the time.

According to civil court documents recently filed by Beckett, he was the sole registered owner of the 2007 Fleetwood Revolution 40LE Motorhome.

He said he bought it for $196,000 USD.

Beckett claims Brian Graham, the defendant, wrongly sold the vehicle to somebody else and refuses to give him details about the purchaser or possible location.

According to the civil claim, Graham told Beckett that he would store the motorhome for free in March 2012.

Beckett also claims that Graham then sold the vehicle for $17,501 sometime in November 2016 to offset storage charges.

He’s asking the court to issue an order directing the motorhome to be returned to him, a judgment of $200,000 for loss and damages resulting from Graham’s conduct and for his expenses to be covered.

Graham has not yet filed a statement of defence.

