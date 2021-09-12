Octopus Creek blaze being held, no longer considered wildfire of note

As the fire season dwindles down in B.C., the province’s wildfire service says the Octopus Creek blaze that was sparked 11 kilometres south of Fauquier is no longer a wildfire of note.
The blaze is classified as being held, which means that sufficient suppression action has been taken that the fire is not likely to spread beyond its boundaries under the current and forecasted conditions.
Over the weekend, fire officials are expecting below-seasonal temperatures, cloudy conditions and possible showers.
The lightning-caused blaze has been burning since July 11. Its size was last estimated to be 220 square kilometres.
Hundreds of people evacuated from Fauquier, Edgewood area
Only the White Rock Lake wildfire burning west of Vernon is still considered a wildfire of note in B.C.
