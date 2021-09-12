Injured rock climber rescued by Central Okanagan Search and Rescue

Send this page to someone via email

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue came to the aid of an injured rock climber on Saturday morning.

COSAR said crews were called to trestle No. 18 in Myra Canyon around 11 a.m., and that a bike team was the first to arrive.

Read more: Central Okanagan Search and Rescue victim of theft

That crew administered first aid while waiting for a stretcher and a utility terrain vehicle (UTV).

The UTV then transported the rock climber to the Myra Canyon parking lot, with COSAR thanking hikers and bikers on the KVR trail for their patience.

The rescue was COSAR’s 78th of the year. Last year, COSAR recorded an all-time high of 84 incidents.

Story continues below advertisement

2:01 Rescued hiker shares mistakes made on mountain, and how you can avoid them Rescued hiker shares mistakes made on mountain, and how you can avoid them