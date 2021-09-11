‘Stole my innocence’: Sentencing underway for ex-Vernon teacher convicted of sex crimes

Send this page to someone via email

The victims of a former Okanagan teacher found guilty of historic sex crimes shared their impact statements in court on Friday, with one saying the man “haunt my nightmares.”

Anoop Singh Klair’s crimes date back to between 1999 to 2003, which was before he became a substitute teacher. He resigned when the allegations against him came to light.

In May, the 40-year-old was convicted of eight charges related to sexual offences, including sexual interference of a child and sexual assault with a weapon.

One of the victims told the court in a statement that “Anoop stole my innocence” and that he has been catapulted into a life he did not choose.

“Because of the abuse I endured, I deal with triggers on a daily basis,” he wrote.

“For far too long, the boogeyman didn’t just haunt my nightmares, but seeing him in person affected me in my core during some of the most formative years of my life.”

The victims were young boys when they were sexually assaulted.

Their identities are under a publication ban, although they were not former students.

Meanwhile, Crown and defence lawyers argued for very different sentences for Klair.

The prosecution said he should spend five to seven years in prison.

However, the defence is arguing for a conditional sentence to be served under house arrest for two years less a day, followed by three years’ probation.

Alternatively, the defence has suggested jail time for two years less a day, followed by three years’ probation.

