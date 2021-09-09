Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kelowna Mounties want to return mysterious briefcase to its rightful owner

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted September 9, 2021 5:02 pm
A briefcase with sentimental items has been found in Kelowna and RCMP are looking for the rightful owner. View image in full screen
A briefcase with sentimental items has been found in Kelowna and RCMP are looking for the rightful owner. Courtesy: RCMP/Submitted

Kelowna Mounties are looking for a man who may be missing some sentimental personal items.

Mounties located an old leather briefcase Aug. 26, abandoned in the Rutland area.

Read more: Money, merchandise stolen in shotgun armed robbery, say Kelowna RCMP

The contents of the briefcase appear to be sentimental in nature, and we believe someone must be missing them, Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP said in a press release.

Several items have the name David Hammond on them but, so far, we have not been able to locate anyone by that name.

If you are the rightful owner of the briefcase and its contents, you’re asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Kelowna RCMP officer charged in relation to ‘wellness check’' Kelowna RCMP officer charged in relation to ‘wellness check’
Kelowna RCMP officer charged in relation to ‘wellness check’ – Aug 23, 2021

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagKelowna tagKelowna RCMP tagMounties tagFound tagLost tagCpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy tagDavid Hammond tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers