Kelowna Mounties want to return mysterious briefcase to its rightful owner

Kelowna Mounties are looking for a man who may be missing some sentimental personal items.

Mounties located an old leather briefcase Aug. 26, abandoned in the Rutland area.

The contents of the briefcase appear to be sentimental in nature, and we believe someone must be missing them, Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP said in a press release.

Several items have the name David Hammond on them but, so far, we have not been able to locate anyone by that name.

If you are the rightful owner of the briefcase and its contents, you’re asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

