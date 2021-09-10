‘Criminality not suspected’ in Kelowna taxi cab death

Kelowna Mounties are looking into a Thursday afternoon death in a Kelowna taxi, though “criminality is not suspected.”
RCMP were called Thursday just after 12:30 p.m. to the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Chandler Street where a man travelling in a taxi suffered what is believed to have been a medical emergency.
Planned fee change will raise the cost of most taxi rides to Kelowna’s airport
“Unfortunately efforts to resuscitate the man were unsuccessful,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP said in a press release. “Our condolences go out to his loved ones.”
Okanagan paramedics see surge in calls during heat wave
Noseworthy said no further information is being released.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments