‘Criminality not suspected’ in Kelowna taxi cab death

Kelowna Mounties are looking into a Thursday afternoon death in a Kelowna taxi, though “criminality is not suspected.”

RCMP were called Thursday just after 12:30 p.m. to the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Chandler Street where a man travelling in a taxi suffered what is believed to have been a medical emergency.

“Unfortunately efforts to resuscitate the man were unsuccessful,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP said in a press release. “Our condolences go out to his loved ones.”

Noseworthy said no further information is being released.