Health

‘Criminality not suspected’ in Kelowna taxi cab death

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted September 10, 2021 12:56 pm
An RCMP cruiser. View image in full screen
An RCMP cruiser. Global News

Kelowna Mounties are looking into a Thursday afternoon death in a Kelowna taxi, though “criminality is not suspected.”

RCMP were called Thursday just after 12:30 p.m. to the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Chandler Street where a man travelling in a taxi suffered what is believed to have been a medical emergency.

Click to play video: 'Planned fee change will raise the cost of most taxi rides to Kelowna’s airport' Planned fee change will raise the cost of most taxi rides to Kelowna’s airport
Planned fee change will raise the cost of most taxi rides to Kelowna’s airport – May 18, 2021

“Unfortunately efforts to resuscitate the man were unsuccessful,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP said in a press release. “Our condolences go out to his loved ones.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Okanagan paramedics see surge in calls during heat wave' Okanagan paramedics see surge in calls during heat wave
Okanagan paramedics see surge in calls during heat wave – Jun 30, 2021

Noseworthy said no further information is being released.

