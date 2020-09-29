Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Third trial ordered for New Zealand man found guilty of murdering Albertan wife in B.C.’s Interior

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 29, 2020 5:14 pm
Peter Beckett, left, was charged with murder in the drowning of his wife, Laura Letts of Alberta, while vacationing near Revelstoke in August 2010.
Peter Beckett, left, was charged with murder in the drowning of his wife, Laura Letts of Alberta, while vacationing near Revelstoke in August 2010. Global News

A third trial will be held for a former New Zealand man found guilty of the first-degree murder of his Canadian wife while the pair vacationed in B.C.’s Southern Interior 10 years ago.

British Columbia’s highest court says a new trial should be held for Peter Beckett because the trial judge was wrong to admit certain evidence and the Crown’s submissions to the jury were improper.

Read more: Jail house snitch testifies in Kelowna trial of man accused of murdering his wife

Beckett, now in his mid-60s, was charged with the murder of his wife, Laura Letts of Alberta, when she drowned as the couple boated on Upper Arrow Lake near Revelstoke in August 2010.

Trending Stories

Beckett’s first trial ended with a hung jury and his second trial concluded in 2017 with the guilty verdict.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Closing arguments wrap up in Kelowna for man accused of drowning his wife' Closing arguments wrap up in Kelowna for man accused of drowning his wife
Closing arguments wrap up in Kelowna for man accused of drowning his wife

But the B.C Court of Appeal says the finding was not completely unreasonable — so rather than order an acquittal, it has sent the matter for a third trial, with a date still to be determined.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CrimeAlbertaMurderNew ZealandRevelstokeBC Court of AppealWestlocknew trialUpper Arrow LakePeter BeckettLaura Letts
Flyers
More weekly flyers