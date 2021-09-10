2 elderly pedestrians struck in south Edmonton hit and run

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police said Friday that two elderly pedestrians were hit by a vehicle that then left the scene.

The hit-and-run happened near 50 Street and 101 Avenue.

At around 1 p.m., police were asking motorists to avoid the area.

Paramedics treated and transported the two pedestrians to hospital “with undisclosed injuries,” EPS said.

Alberta Health Services said the people were hit by a car in a crosswalk at around noon.

AHS said EMS took the pair to hospital. The man, in his 70s, was in serious condition and the woman, in her 70s, was in stable condition.

— More to come…

