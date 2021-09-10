Menu

Crime

2 elderly pedestrians struck in south Edmonton hit and run

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted September 10, 2021 3:53 pm
Edmonton police investigate a hit-and-run collision involving a vehicle and two elderly pedestrians near 50 Street and 101 Avenue, Sept. 10, 2021. View image in full screen
Edmonton police investigate a hit-and-run collision involving a vehicle and two elderly pedestrians near 50 Street and 101 Avenue, Sept. 10, 2021. Global News

Edmonton police said Friday that two elderly pedestrians were hit by a vehicle that then left the scene.

The hit-and-run happened near 50 Street and 101 Avenue.

At around 1 p.m., police were asking motorists to avoid the area.

Paramedics treated and transported the two pedestrians to hospital “with undisclosed injuries,” EPS said.

Read more: Edmonton police investigate serious Whyte Avenue collision involving pedestrian

Alberta Health Services said the people were hit by a car in a crosswalk at around noon.

AHS said EMS took the pair to hospital. The man, in his 70s, was in serious condition and the woman, in her 70s, was in stable condition.

— More to come… 

Edmonton Safe Mobility Strategy update says crashes down, speeding up this year – Nov 26, 2020
