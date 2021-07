Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police said the eastbound lanes of Whyte Avenue at 91 Street were closed early Wednesday afternoon after a collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian.

Few details have been provided about the crash, but police were calling it serious.

Motorists were being encouraged to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

— More to come

