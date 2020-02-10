Edmonton police shut down 99 Street and Whyte Avenue intersection after collision involving stolen vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police shut down the intersection of 99 Street and Whyte Avenue on Monday afternoon, following a multi-vehicle collision that they said involved a stolen vehicle.

RCMP had called in for help from the Edmonton Police Service at around 2 p.m. in the pursuit of an allegedly stolen vehicle from the Leduc/Wetaskiwin area.

Police said the suspect vehicle had been driving erratically through Edmonton before it was involved in a collision with two other vehicles at 99 Street and 82 Avenue.

Police have an area blocked off at 82 Ave and 99 St. Where it appears there's been a crash between a truck and a car. #yeg #yegtraffic @GlobalEdmonton pic.twitter.com/25uo1ovuo1 — Sarah Komadina (@SKomadinaGlobal) February 10, 2020

A woman in one of the other two vehicles involved in the collision was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police said two suspects from the stolen vehicle attempted to flee on foot but were apprehended by officers.

The RCMP has taken over the investigation.