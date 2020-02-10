Menu

Edmonton police shut down 99 Street and Whyte Avenue intersection after collision involving stolen vehicle

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted February 10, 2020 7:51 pm
Edmonton police shut down the intersection at 82 Avenue and 99 Street after a collision that involved a stolen vehicle. .
Edmonton police shut down the intersection at 82 Avenue and 99 Street after a collision that involved a stolen vehicle. Sarah Komadina / Global News

Edmonton police shut down the intersection of 99 Street and Whyte Avenue on Monday afternoon, following a multi-vehicle collision that they said involved a stolen vehicle.

RCMP had called in for help from the Edmonton Police Service at around 2 p.m. in the pursuit of an allegedly stolen vehicle from the Leduc/Wetaskiwin area.

Police said the suspect vehicle had been driving erratically through Edmonton before it was involved in a collision with two other vehicles at 99 Street and 82 Avenue.

Story continues below advertisement

A woman in one of the other two vehicles involved in the collision was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police said two suspects from the stolen vehicle attempted to flee on foot but were apprehended by officers.

The RCMP has taken over the investigation.

