2 pedestrians sustain serious injuries in southwest Edmonton collision

Edmonton police said two pedestrians were sent to hospital in serious, non-life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle on the southwest end of the city Sunday afternoon.

Police said officers responded to the incident at about 4 p.m. near Wheeler Place and Whiston Road, where they found two people on the ground at the side of the road beside their bicycles.

It was reported to police that the pair had got off their bicycles and were speaking with two other cyclists when a Range Rover driven by a 42-year-old man made a turn and struck the two individuals.

Police said a 59-year-old woman and 56-year-old man were treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Charges are pending against the driver but speed and impairment were not factors in the collision, police said.

The major collision investigation section has taken over the investigation.

