Serious crash shuts down 50 Street in east Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

A serious collision in east Edmonton prompted police to shut down a section of a busy roadway Monday afternoon.

Shortly after 3:15 p.m., police said 50 Street was closed in both directions between 93 Avenue to 98 Avenue due to a serious collision at the intersection of 94B Avenue.

A Global News crew on scene said northbound traffic was being diverted to a side street.

Edmonton police shut down 50 Street in both directions between 93 Avenue and 98 Avenue due to a serious collision. Monday, January 4, 2021. Sarah Ryan, Global News

The major collision investigation unit was on scene, where it appears someone may have been hit by a crane truck. A bicycle and a shoe could be seen on the ground.

Story continues below advertisement

CCS Contracting Ltd. owns the crane truck. When contacted by Global News, the company declined to comment.

Edmonton police did not have any other information on what happened. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Edmonton police shut down 50 Street in both directions between 93 Avenue and 98 Avenue due to a serious collision. Monday, January 4, 2021. Morris Gamblin, Global News

— More to come…