Serious crash shuts down 50 Street in east Edmonton

A serious collision in east Edmonton prompted police to shut down a section of a busy roadway Monday afternoon.
Shortly after 3:15 p.m., police said 50 Street was closed in both directions between 93 Avenue to 98 Avenue due to a serious collision at the intersection of 94B Avenue.
A Global News crew on scene said northbound traffic was being diverted to a side street.
The major collision investigation unit was on scene, where it appears someone may have been hit by a crane truck. A bicycle and a shoe could be seen on the ground.
CCS Contracting Ltd. owns the crane truck. When contacted by Global News, the company declined to comment.
Edmonton police did not have any other information on what happened. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
— More to come…
