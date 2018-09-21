Traffic
Teenager critically injured in north Edmonton pedestrian collision

A teenager was rushed to hospital late Thursday night after being hit by a vehicle on Fort Road near 64 Street.

The collision happened just before 11 p.m. on the southbound side of the road. Alberta Health Services said the teenage boy was taken to hospital with critical injuries.

A serious collision on Fort Road near 64 Street in north Edmonton sent a teenager to hospital with critical injuries late Thursday night. September 20, 2018. 

A vehicle at the scene had extensive windshield damage, and two shoes could be seen on the road.

A light tower was brought in to help traffic investigators.

A serious collision on Fort Road near 64 Street in north Edmonton sent a teenager to hospital with critical injuries late Thursday night. September 20, 2018. 

The southbound lanes of Fort Road were closed for a few hours while police investigated the collision, but they were re-opened early Friday.

