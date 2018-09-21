Teenager critically injured in north Edmonton pedestrian collision

A teenager was rushed to hospital late Thursday night after being hit by a vehicle on Fort Road near 64 Street.

The collision happened just before 11 p.m. on the southbound side of the road. Alberta Health Services said the teenage boy was taken to hospital with critical injuries.

A vehicle at the scene had extensive windshield damage, and two shoes could be seen on the road.

A light tower was brought in to help traffic investigators.

The southbound lanes of Fort Road were closed for a few hours while police investigated the collision, but they were re-opened early Friday.