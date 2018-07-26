Woman charged in fatal southwest Edmonton pedestrian collision

A 61-year-old woman has been charged after a 90-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in southwest Edmonton.

On Friday, July 13, officers were called to the area of 183 Street and Lessard Road.

Police said the woman was walking in front of a multi-unit residence when she crossed from one sidewalk to another and was struck by a vehicle that was backing out of a parking stall.

EMS crews were called in, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Mary Cunningham is now charged with careless driving and “fail to back in safety.” Cunningham is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 21.

Police said alcohol, drugs and speed were not factors in the collision.