Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Edmonton pedestrians hit by U-Haul van testify at Sharif trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 9, 2019 6:59 pm
Updated October 9, 2019 7:00 pm
Edmonton police helicopter video shown to jury during Sharif U-Haul trial
WATCH ABOVE: The video recorded from the Edmonton police Air 1 helicopter on Sept. 30, 2017, of the moments before and after the takedown of Abdulahi Hasan Sharif was shown to the jury at his trial Wednesday.

Two pedestrians struck by a U-Haul van in downtown Edmonton two years ago say they suffered psychologically after the attack.

Paul Beigel has testified he was outside a bar having a cigarette when he was hit from behind and flew into a wall on the night of Sept. 30, 2017.

He says he went through physiotherapy for an injured knee, as well as treatment for depression, and still suffers from anxiety.

Jack Zubick told court that he was outside the same bar when he was hit, but remembers little of what happened.

Zubick, who had knee and head injuries, says he was affected by stress and anxiety for a year.

READ MORE: New Edmonton officer recalls responding to U-Haul chase

Abdulahi Hasan Sharif has pleaded not guilty to 11 charges, including five counts of attempted murder.

Story continues below advertisement

He is accused of first running down and stabbing a police officer outside an Edmonton Eskimos football game before striking four pedestrians with the cube van.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
CrimeCourtLawEdmonton crimeJusticeAbdulahi Hasan SharifEdmonton U-Haul attackEdmonton vehicle attackSharif trialJack ZubickPaul Beigel
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.