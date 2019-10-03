Menu

Edmonton police officer who was stabbed testifies on Day 2 of Sharif trial

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted October 3, 2019 6:03 pm
Updated October 3, 2019 6:06 pm
Const. Mike Chernyk was back at work with Edmonton police Oct. 18, 2017.
Const. Mike Chernyk was back at work with Edmonton police Oct. 18, 2017. Credit: Twitter/Insp. Chapdelaine

The second day of a trial for a man accused of attacking a police officer and then using a U-Haul van to run over pedestrians in downtown Edmonton heard Const. Mike Chernyk, the officer, who came under attack, share an emotional account of what happened to him.

On Sept. 30, 2017, Chernyk was working special duty outside an Edmonton Eskimos game at Commonwealth Stadium when a car slammed into him. The driver then got out and began attacking him with a knife.

On Thursday, a Crown prosecutor asked Chernyk what went through his mind as he began to fight off his attacker.

“[I was] trying to survive for my kids,” Chernyk said while wiping away tears. “I’m a single parent of two children.”

Abdulahi Hasan Sharif  is facing 11 charges, including five counts of attempted murder, in connection with the events that unfolded two years ago.

On Wednesday, Crown prosecutor Elizabeth Wheaton said that a number of people came to Chernyk’s aid after he was initially hit by the car but that they fled after the driver approached and began trying to stab the officer in the head.

READ MORE: Accused 'wanted to kill people' the night of Edmonton vehicle attacks: Crown

Crown alleges accused ‘wanted to kill people’ the night of Edmonton vehicle attacks
Crown alleges accused ‘wanted to kill people’ the night of Edmonton vehicle attacks

In addition to hearing testimony from Chernyk, jurors were shown surveillance videos of the incident that unfolded later that September night, when four people were struck by a U-Haul van.

Jurors saw footage of the van driving through downtown Edmonton, at times veering through oncoming traffic and with police vehicles pursuing it.

One of the videos was of the alley outside a bar and showed a pedestrian being hit by the van.

Sharif, who has been in custody since the incident, is representing himself in his trial.

More to come…

