Crown opens arguments at trial for man accused in Edmonton vehicle attacks

A Crown prosecutor says a man accused of stabbing an Edmonton police officer and striking four pedestrians with a van wanted to kill them.

Elizabeth Wheaton delivered an opening statement this morning to a Court of Queen’s Bench jury in Edmonton at the trial for Abdulahi Hasan Sharif.

Sharif, who is in his early 30s, has pleaded not guilty to 11 charges, which include five courts of attempted murder.

A jury of 13 people — six women and seven men — began hearing evidence Wednesday, after one of the jurors was excused due to not being a Canadian citizen.

Abdulahi Sharif's attempted murder trial has begum. He's accused of trying to kill a police officer and then driving a cube van into 4 pedestrians 2 years ago. One juror has already been excused. She wasn't a Canadian citizen. The 6 week trial will continue with 13 jurors. #yeg — Fletcher Kent (@FletcherKent) October 2, 2019

They include five counts of attempted murder, aggravated assault against the police officer, and dangerous driving.

Abdulahi Sharif, 30, charged in connection to vehicle and stabbing attacks in Edmonton, Alta. Courtesy, Edmonton police

Const. Mike Chernyk was on duty outside an Edmonton Eskimos CFL game at Commonwealth Stadium on the evening of Sept. 30, 2017, when a driver crashed through a barrier, got out of a vehicle, pulled out a large knife and began stabbing the officer.

A few hours later, the driver of a speeding U-Haul cube van hit and injured four pedestrians as it raced through the city’s downtown with police in pursuit. The van ended up flipping over on its side.

A U-Haul truck rests on its side after a chase with police in Edmonton, Alta., on Sept. 30, 2017. Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP

The trial in Court of Queen’s Bench is expected to last six weeks, until Nov. 8. Sharif is representing himself with the help of an interpreter.

The Crown has indicated that more than 40 witnesses could be called to testify, including Chernyk and the four others who were injured.

— With files from Fletcher Kent, Global News