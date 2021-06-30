Police investigate after pedestrian seriously injured by vehicle in north Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

A 25-year-old woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a vehicle in north Edmonton on Tuesday night.

Police said officers with the major collisions unit closed the intersection at 152 Avenue and 127 Street so they could investigate what happened.

Police did not provide further details other than to say they were first alerted to what happened shortly after 9 p.m. and that the woman was a pedestrian.

