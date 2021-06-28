7-year-old boy crashes family vehicle into north Edmonton playground: police

Send this page to someone via email

A playground was blocked off in north Edmonton after a young boy reportedly crashed the family vehicle into it.

The damaged grey vehicle was seen on its side next to an uprooted tree in the playground in the Caernarvon neighbourhood, which was blocked off by police tape.

View image in full screen A vehicle crashed into a playground near 148 Avenue and 115 Street in north Edmonton on Monday, June 28, 2021. Global News

Police, firefighters and EMS responded shortly after noon Monday to the park near 148 Avenue and 115 Street.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said crews arrived on scene at 12:21 p.m. to a vehicle rolled over in a playground, with no one inside it.

View image in full screen A vehicle crashed into a playground near 148 Avenue and 115 Street in north Edmonton on Monday, June 28, 2021. Global News

Police tracked down the owners of the vehicle. An Edmonton police spokesperson said the seven-year-old child reportedly took the keys to the family vehicle.

He drove the vehicle a short distance down the street before hitting another vehicle and then a tree in the park, before the vehicle rolled in the playground, according to police.

Edmonton fire said the boy then walked home to tell his parents, Edmonton fire said.

There were no reported injuries, however Alberta Health Services said the child was taken to hospital as a precaution.

— More to come…

