TTC adding 600 transit ambassadors to shore up FIFA readiness

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The Toronto Transit Commission is adding 600 transit ambassadors to help tourists and locals navigate the system during the FIFA World Cup matches and celebrations.

The ambassadors, donning red jerseys with the TTC logo, are part of the city’s effort to ensure the city is navigable, particularly as Toronto has become notorious for gridlock traffic and an often beleaguered transit system that has seen officials apologize for poor service.

At a press conference Friday, transit officials and Mayor Olivia Chow said they are rolling out extra service on subways and streetcars to meet fan demand during the World Cup stint in Toronto.

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Chow said the city is expecting more than 300,000 visitors for the matches that will take place between June 12 and July 2.

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The extra service will include more streetcars on the 511 Bathurst route, the 504 King and the 509 Harbourfront. Streetcars will also be given traffic priority during the match period. Bus service on the 29 Dufferin will be expanded along with additional subway service.

The new express lanes for buses on Dufferin and Bathurst streets have improved trip times by about seven minutes, said Chow.

Toronto is expecting more than two million additional trips than usual throughout the World Cup, she said.

But this coming weekend will be a genuine gauge of the city’s readiness for the World Cup, as 45,000 fans will descend on BMO Field Saturday for a Toronto FC game against Inter Miami, where Lionel Messi will play.

“This weekend will serve as a real life test run,” said Chow.

Chow said she encourages visitors and Torontonians to rely on transit during the World Cup and that the TTC is prepared to take on the extra load.

TTC CEO Mandeep Lali said an “enormous amount” of planning has occurred in the run-up to the World Cup.

He said the TTC will be closely watching how this weekend goes and will make adjustments accordingly. Officials also plan to learn based on what happens around the matches and improve service as needed, he said.