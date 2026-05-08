Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

TTC adding 600 transit ambassadors to shore up FIFA readiness

By Olivia Bowden Global News
Posted May 8, 2026 2:10 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Federal funding announcement still leaves Toronto with FIFA budget questions'
Federal funding announcement still leaves Toronto with FIFA budget questions
WATCH: A pledge to provide Toronto with up to $45 million in funding to support FIFA World Cup security costs appeared to solve the city's immediate budget concerns. But the federal government's choice to send the money by way of the Ford government is still leaving the city with questions – Apr 29, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Toronto Transit Commission is adding 600 transit ambassadors to help tourists and locals navigate the system during the FIFA World Cup matches and celebrations.

The ambassadors, donning red jerseys with the TTC logo, are part of the city’s effort to ensure the city is navigable, particularly as Toronto has become notorious for gridlock traffic and an often beleaguered transit system that has seen officials apologize for poor service. 

At a press conference Friday, transit officials and Mayor Olivia Chow said they are rolling out extra service on subways and streetcars to meet fan demand during the World Cup stint in Toronto.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Chow said the city is expecting more than 300,000 visitors for the matches that will take place between June 12 and July 2.

Story continues below advertisement

The extra service will include more streetcars on the 511 Bathurst route, the 504 King and the 509 Harbourfront. Streetcars will also be given traffic priority during the match period. Bus service on the 29 Dufferin will be expanded along with additional subway service.

The new express lanes for buses on Dufferin and Bathurst streets have improved trip times by about seven minutes, said Chow.

Toronto is expecting more than two million additional trips than usual throughout the World Cup, she said.

But this coming weekend will be a genuine gauge of the city’s readiness for the World Cup, as 45,000 fans will descend on BMO Field Saturday for a Toronto FC game against Inter Miami, where Lionel Messi will play.

“This weekend will serve as a real life test run,” said Chow.

Chow said she encourages visitors and Torontonians to rely on transit during the World Cup and that the TTC is prepared to take on the extra load.

TTC CEO Mandeep Lali said an “enormous amount” of planning has occurred in the run-up to the World Cup.

He said the TTC will be closely watching how this weekend goes and will make adjustments accordingly. Officials also plan to learn based on what happens around the matches and improve service as needed, he said.

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices