Over 220K free Toronto FIFA Fan Festival tickets sell out within hours

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto says overwhelming demand for free FIFA Fan Festival Toronto tickets saw the first allotment snapped up within four hours of registration opening.

In a statement Wednesday, Sharon Bollenbach, executive director of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Toronto Secretariat, said 220,000 general admission tickets were acquired shortly after the online portal launched.

“We’re excited by the response to FIFA Fan Festival Toronto general admission ticket registrations,” Bollenbach said.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“The enthusiasm reflects the excitement building as Toronto gets ready to welcome the world for the FIFA World Cup 2026 and celebrate our ‘World in a City’ spirit.”

The city said demand for tickets was higher than anticipated, though premium ticket options remain available for purchase online.

Toronto officials also said more free tickets will be released in waves throughout the tournament, with the next release scheduled for May 15 at 10 a.m. EST.

Story continues below advertisement

FIFA Fan Festival™ Toronto will run from June 11 to July 19 and feature live match broadcasts, entertainment, interactive experiences and more than 30 food vendors serving international cuisine.

The city said the event is open to all ages, with general admission free but only available online in advance.

People who secured tickets will receive a barcoded confirmation on May 15.

Additional performances and programming details are expected to be announced closer to the World Cup games.