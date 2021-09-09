PPC dumps London riding president amid Trudeau rock-throwing incident

Send this page to someone via email

The People’s Party of Canada has kicked out the head of a southern Ontario riding association in the wake of the gravel-throwing incident involving Justin Trudeau.

In an email to Global News, party spokesperson Martin Masse said Shane Marshall, the president of the party’s Elgin Middlesex London riding association, is no longer with the People’s Party of Canada.

His removal comes amid allegations he threw gravel at the Liberal leader while at a campaign stop in London, Ont., on Monday. Global News has reached out to Marshall for comment.

Meanwhile, local police are investigating the incident.

“London Police are aware of an incident which occurred on September 6 during a visit to London by Prime Minister Trudeau as well as other elected officials, in which rocks were thrown, striking some participants. LPS has commenced an investigation into this matter,” a spokesperson said in a previous email.

While at a campaign stop Tuesday, Trudeau said he wasn’t injured during the incident.

He reaffirmed however that “anti-vaxxer mobs” won’t stop him from in-person campaigning this election.

“Nobody should be doing their jobs under the threats of violence or acts to put them in danger. That’s absolutely unacceptable,” he said.

“That’s not how we do things in Canada, and quite frankly as I continue to campaign, I am inspired by those people who continue to do the right thing in the face of anti-vaxxer mobs, who are not respecting the basic science, and the basic decency that Canadians have rightly come to expect from each other.”

Trudeau has been followed by angry crowds throughout the campaign, forcing the Liberals to cancel at least one event in Bolton, Ont., last month and to postpone others.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact London police at 519-661-5670, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.