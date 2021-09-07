London police investigating after Trudeau hit by gravel at campaign event

Send this page to someone via email

Police in London, Ont., are investigating after protesters threw gravel and small rocks at Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau as well as accompanying journalists during a campaign event on Monday.

In a statement to Global News, local police confirmed the probe into the incident, which Trudeau and other federal party leaders on Tuesday condemned as “unacceptable.”

“London Police are aware of an incident which occurred on September 6 during a visit to London by Prime Minister Trudeau as well as other elected officials, in which rocks were thrown, striking some participants. LPS has commenced an investigation into this matter,” a spokesperson said in an email.

Police are urging anyone with information to call them at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be sent anonymously to London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers.

More to come…