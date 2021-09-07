SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

London police investigating after Trudeau hit by gravel at campaign event

By Amanda Connolly Global News
Posted September 7, 2021 4:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Moment when protesters throw gravel on Trudeau in London, Ont.' Moment when protesters throw gravel on Trudeau in London, Ont.
WATCH: Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau "might have been" hit by gravel thrown at him by anti-vaccine protesters as he got on his campaign's bus while in London, Ont. on Monday.

Police in London, Ont., are investigating after protesters threw gravel and small rocks at Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau as well as accompanying journalists during a campaign event on Monday.

In a statement to Global News, local police confirmed the probe into the incident, which Trudeau and other federal party leaders on Tuesday condemned as “unacceptable.”

Read more: Trudeau says he was hit by gravel, condemns rock throwing as ‘unacceptable’

“London Police are aware of an incident which occurred on September 6 during a visit to London by Prime Minister Trudeau as well as other elected officials, in which rocks were thrown, striking some participants. LPS has commenced an investigation into this matter,” a spokesperson said in an email.

Police are urging anyone with information to call them at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be sent anonymously to London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers.

More to come…

Click to play video: 'Canada election: Singh condemns protesters throwing gravel at Trudeau campaign stop' Canada election: Singh condemns protesters throwing gravel at Trudeau campaign stop
