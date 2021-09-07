Menu

Canada

Regina man killed in Highway 16 crash near Insinger, Sask.

By David Giles Global News
Posted September 7, 2021 5:41 pm
A 58-year-old man from Regina was killed in a crash between an SUV and a semi on Highway 16 near Insinger, Sask. View image in full screen
A 58-year-old man from Regina was killed in a crash between an SUV and a semi on Highway 16 near Insinger, Sask. Callum Smith / Global News

A Regina man is dead and a woman was seriously injured after a crash on Highway 16 near Insinger, Sask.

Saskatchewan RCMP said the crash between an SUV and a semi happened around 11 a.m. on Sept. 3.

Read more: Impaired driving charges laid in fatal collision on Saskatchewan First Nation

A passenger in the SUV, a 58-year-old Regina man, was declared dead at the scene.

RCMP has not released his name.

The 32-year-old woman driving the SUV was taken to hospital with serious injuries. RCMP said they did not have an update on her condition.

Police said the semi driver was not injured in the collision.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Saskatoon police investigate 3-vehicle collision in city’s southeast

Highway 16 was closed in both directions while police investigated. Those restrictions have since been lifted.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

