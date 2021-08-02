2 separate fatal collisions investigated by Saskatchewan RCMP from Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP responded to two fatal collisions on Friday evening, one involving a motorcycle.

In the first incident, White Butte RCMP responded to a report of a fatal single vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on Highway 1 at the overpass just west of Regina.

According to an RCMP statement, passersby attempted to save the drivers life but efforts were unsuccessful. The 40-year-old driver was declared dead at the scene when paramedics arrived.

Initial investigation indicated the motorcycle left the road, entered the west side of the ditch and rolled.

Canora RCMP responded to another single vehicle collision around the same time on Friday on a grid road just off Highway 9 near Endeavour, Sask.

Witnesses say they saw a car in the ditch with smoke coming from it. A 60-year-old man was pulled from the driver’s seat and CPR was attempted until paramedics got there.

The man was declared dead at the scene. He was the only occupant of the car.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene and their preliminary investigation determined the vehicle left the grid road and entered a culvert.

Investigations into both collisions continue. Affected roads have re-opened.