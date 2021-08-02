Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

2 separate fatal collisions investigated by Saskatchewan RCMP from Friday

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted August 2, 2021 12:43 pm
FILE. View image in full screen
FILE. File / Global News

Saskatchewan RCMP responded to two fatal collisions on Friday evening, one involving a motorcycle.

Read more: 2 killed in collision between semi and SUV on Highway 7 west of Fiske, Sask.

In the first incident, White Butte RCMP responded to a report of a fatal single vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on Highway 1 at the overpass just west of Regina.

According to an RCMP statement, passersby attempted to save the drivers life but efforts were unsuccessful. The 40-year-old driver was declared dead at the scene when paramedics arrived.

Initial investigation indicated the motorcycle left the road, entered the west side of the ditch and rolled.

Trending Stories

Read more: Video captures driver speeding, swerving through a Saskatchewan construction zone

Story continues below advertisement

Canora RCMP responded to another single vehicle collision around the same time on Friday on a grid road just off Highway 9 near Endeavour, Sask.

Witnesses say they saw a car in the ditch with smoke coming from it. A 60-year-old man was pulled from the driver’s seat and CPR was attempted until paramedics got there.

The man was declared dead at the scene. He was the only occupant of the car.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene and their preliminary investigation determined the vehicle left the grid road and entered a culvert.

Read more: Driver and passenger injured in Tantallon, N.S. motorcycle crash

Investigations into both collisions continue. Affected roads have re-opened.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagRegina News tagMotorcycle Crash tagSaskatchewan RCMP tagSingle-Vehicle Collision tagMotorcycle Collision tagWhite Butte RCMP tagCanora RCMP tagEndeavour tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers