Canada

Driver and passenger injured in Tantallon, N.S. motorcycle crash

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted August 1, 2021 10:09 am
A motorcycle crash in Tantallon, N.S. outside Halifax seriously injured the driver. View image in full screen
A motorcycle crash in Tantallon, N.S. outside Halifax seriously injured the driver. File / Global News

A motorcycle driver had to be airlifted to hospital Saturday, after a crash in Tantallon, N.S. outside Halifax.

Halifax District RCMP say they were called at around 7:15 p.m. to the accident on Highway 103 at the inbound off-ramp to Tantallon.

The motorcycle was being driven by a male driver and had a female passenger.

According to RCMP, the man was seriously injured when the motorcycle went off the road. Both EHS and Life Flight were needed.

“The female was assessed with non-life threatening injuries,” RCMP wrote in a news release.

The section of highway was closed for several hours as police investigated.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
