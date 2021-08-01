Boating accident claims life of 24-year-old Whitney Pier, N.S. man

Send this page to someone via email

A 24-year-old man has died, after a boating accident on Bras D’or Lake in Cape Breton on the weekend.

Baddeck RCMP say they were first called to the incident near Beinn Bhreagh, N.S. on Saturday at around 3:45 p.m.

Two men were on a personal water craft when it overturned more than a kilometre from the shoreline at 1 p.m. The passenger had been able to swim to the shore for help, while the other man stayed near the craft.

RCMP note that both men were wearing life vests.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, along with Cape Breton and Inverness Ground Search and Rescue Teams, searched for the man overnight.

Just after 8 a.m. on Sunday, the victim was recovered on the shoreline near Ross Ferry and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

