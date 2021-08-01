Menu

Canada

Boating accident claims life of 24-year-old Whitney Pier, N.S. man

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted August 1, 2021 12:09 pm
On July 31, Baddeck RCMP responded to a call of a recreational boating personal water craft incident on Bras D’or Lake near Beinn Bhreagh, N.S. View image in full screen
On July 31, Baddeck RCMP responded to a call of a recreational boating personal water craft incident on Bras D’or Lake near Beinn Bhreagh, N.S. File/Global News

A 24-year-old man has died, after a boating accident on Bras D’or Lake in Cape Breton on the weekend.

Baddeck RCMP say they were first called to the incident near Beinn Bhreagh, N.S. on Saturday at around 3:45 p.m.

Read more: Fatal boating incident in Nova Scotia leaves two men dead: RCMP

Two men were on a personal water craft when it overturned more than a kilometre from the shoreline at 1 p.m. The passenger had been able to swim to the shore for help, while the other man stayed near the craft.

Trending Stories

RCMP note that both men were wearing life vests.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, along with Cape Breton and Inverness Ground Search and Rescue Teams, searched for the man overnight.

Just after 8 a.m. on Sunday, the victim was recovered on the shoreline near Ross Ferry and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Click to play video: 'Search for missing N.S. fishers suspended, case handed to RCMP' Search for missing N.S. fishers suspended, case handed to RCMP
Search for missing N.S. fishers suspended, case handed to RCMP – Dec 16, 2020
