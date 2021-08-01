2 men from Cape Breton killed in Strathlorne, N.S. crash

Send this page to someone via email

Two men from Cape Breton have been killed in a single-vehicle crash in Strathlorne, N.S.

RCMP in Inverness County say they were called to the collision at 5:45 a.m. Sunday on Highway 19.

First responders found a Honda Civic that had left the road and was extensively damaged.

Both men — aged 24 and 30 — were pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway 19 was closed in both directions between Blackstone Road and Strathlorne Scotsville Road until the afternoon, while an accident reconstructionist was on scene.

The cause of the crash has not been released.

