Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

2 men from Cape Breton killed in Strathlorne, N.S. crash

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted August 1, 2021 4:00 pm
Two men from Cape Breton were killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning. View image in full screen
Two men from Cape Breton were killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning. File / Global News

Two men from Cape Breton have been killed in a single-vehicle crash in Strathlorne, N.S.

RCMP in Inverness County say they were called to the collision at 5:45 a.m. Sunday on Highway 19.

Read more: Boating accident claims life of 24-year-old Whitney Pier, N.S. man

First responders found a Honda Civic that had left the road and was extensively damaged.

Trending Stories

Both men — aged 24 and 30 — were pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway 19 was closed in both directions between Blackstone Road and Strathlorne Scotsville Road until the afternoon, while an accident reconstructionist was on scene.

The cause of the crash has not been released.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Cape Breton tagInverness County tagInverness RCMP tagCape Breton fatal accident tagCape Breton fatal collision tagCape Breton fatal crash tagfatal cash tagStrathlorne tagStrathlorne fatal accident tagStrathlorne fatal collision tagStrathlorne Fatal crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers