2 killed in collision between semi and car on Highway 7 west of Fiske, Sask.

Two people died during a collision involving a semi and car on Highway 7 west of Fiske, Sask. on Thursday.

Rosetown RCMP, fire and ambulance are currently at the scene and have blocked off the highway in both directions.

Detours are in place and officers are re-directing traffic. RCMP is asking drivers to avoid the area.

The semi was not carrying any dangerous materials, according to RCMP.

RCMP has sent a traffic analyst to assist in the investigation.

More to come.

