Crime

2 killed in collision between semi and car on Highway 7 west of Fiske, Sask.

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted July 29, 2021 1:56 pm
Rosetown RCMP is investigating a collision involving a semi and a car on Highway 7 west of Fiske, Sask. that killed two people Thursday. View image in full screen
Rosetown RCMP is investigating a collision involving a semi and a car on Highway 7 west of Fiske, Sask. that killed two people Thursday. Callum Smith / Global News

Two people died during a collision involving a semi and car on Highway 7 west of Fiske, Sask. on Thursday.

Rosetown RCMP, fire and ambulance are currently at the scene and have blocked off the highway in both directions.

Read more: 1 dead after serious collision in Lumsden, Sask.

Detours are in place and officers are re-directing traffic. RCMP is asking drivers to avoid the area.

The semi was not carrying any dangerous materials, according to RCMP.

Read more: Child avoids serious injury after collision with vehicle in Regina’s Harbour Landing: police

RCMP has sent a traffic analyst to assist in the investigation.

More to come.

Click to play video: '6 dead, including 3 children, in 2-vehicle crash on Saskatchewan highway' 6 dead, including 3 children, in 2-vehicle crash on Saskatchewan highway
6 dead, including 3 children, in 2-vehicle crash on Saskatchewan highway – Jun 30, 2018
