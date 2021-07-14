Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Child avoids serious injury after collision with vehicle in Regina’s Harbour Landing: police

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted July 14, 2021 7:04 pm
Regina Police have charged a 19-year-old man with attempted murder after they responded to an assault with an edged weapon and car crash
A vehicle-pedestrian collision on Tuesday, investigated by the Regina Police Service, ended with minor injuries for the pedestrian and no charges against the driver. Alexa Huffman / Global News

The Regina Police Service isn’t laying any charges after a child and a moving vehicle collided in Harbour Landing on Tuesday.

Police say the collision happened on the 4000 block of James Hill Road at about 3:40 p.m.

Read more: Pedestrian hit by vehicle in 3rd incident in less than a week: Regina police

A seven-year-old boy headed into the street from between parked cars and ran into the passenger side of the vehicle, according to police.

Trending Stories

Investigators learned the speed of the vehicle was likely to be below 30 km/h.

Police say the boy suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for further observation.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '15 vehicle vs. pedestrian incidents this year' 15 vehicle vs. pedestrian incidents this year
15 vehicle vs. pedestrian incidents this year – Jun 18, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Collision tagRegina Police tagRegina Police Service tagPedestrian tagRPS tagPedestrian Collision tagChild tagHarbour Landing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers