Child avoids serious injury after collision with vehicle in Regina’s Harbour Landing: police

The Regina Police Service isn’t laying any charges after a child and a moving vehicle collided in Harbour Landing on Tuesday.

Police say the collision happened on the 4000 block of James Hill Road at about 3:40 p.m.

A seven-year-old boy headed into the street from between parked cars and ran into the passenger side of the vehicle, according to police.

Investigators learned the speed of the vehicle was likely to be below 30 km/h.

Police say the boy suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for further observation.

