Pedestrian hit by vehicle in 3rd incident in less than a week: Regina police

The Regina Police Service issued two summary offence tickets to a driver involved in a collision with a pedestrian Thursday morning.

Police say the incident happened at 13th Avenue and Winnipeg Street at about 8:50 a.m.

Early reports indicate the driver got out of his vehicle to assist the victim, however, police say the man who was hit refused help.

The driver returned to his vehicle and drove away, according to police. Police say the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police investigation led to the identity of the driver, who is 37 years old. He received one ticket for failing to stop for a pedestrian and one for failing to report the collision to police.

This is the third pedestrian hit by a vehicle in Regina in the span of six days.