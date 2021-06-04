Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in 3rd incident in less than a week: Regina police

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted June 4, 2021 1:48 pm
The Regina Police Service says a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on 13th Avenue and Winnipeg Street at about 8:50 a.m. on Thursday. View image in full screen
The Regina Police Service says a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on 13th Avenue and Winnipeg Street at about 8:50 a.m. on Thursday. Dave Parsons / Global News

The Regina Police Service issued two summary offence tickets to a driver involved in a collision with a pedestrian Thursday morning.

Police say the incident happened at 13th Avenue and Winnipeg Street at about 8:50 a.m.

Read more: Pedestrian in stable condition after being hit by Regina police vehicle

Early reports indicate the driver got out of his vehicle to assist the victim, however, police say the man who was hit refused help.

Trending Stories

The driver returned to his vehicle and drove away, according to police. Police say the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Police investigate collision between semi-truck and pedestrian in Regina’s east end

Story continues below advertisement

Police investigation led to the identity of the driver, who is 37 years old. He received one ticket for failing to stop for a pedestrian and one for failing to report the collision to police.

This is the third pedestrian hit by a vehicle in Regina in the span of six days.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Collision tagRegina Police tagRegina Police Service tagRegina News tagPedestrian tagRPS tagWinnipeg Street tag13th avenue tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers