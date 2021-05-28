Pedestrian in stable condition after being hit by Regina police vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service says it’s investigating after one of its officers hit a pedestrian while driving.

Police say the incident happened when a man was crossing Fourth Avenue near Robinson Street at about 12:45 a.m. Friday.

The officer is a member of the RPS investigative services division and was driving an unmarked police vehicle.

Police say the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by EMS.

The man is in stable condition, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.