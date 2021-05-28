Pedestrian in stable condition after being hit by Regina police vehicle

The Regina Police Service says it’s investigating after one of its officers hit a pedestrian while driving.
Police say the incident happened when a man was crossing Fourth Avenue near Robinson Street at about 12:45 a.m. Friday.
The officer is a member of the RPS investigative services division and was driving an unmarked police vehicle.
Trending Stories
Police say the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by EMS.
The man is in stable condition, police say.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments