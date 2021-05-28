Menu

Canada

Pedestrian in stable condition after being hit by Regina police vehicle

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted May 28, 2021 10:53 am
Regina police say the man suffered non-life threatening injuries and is in stable condition after being taken to hospital by EMS. View image in full screen
Regina police say the man suffered non-life threatening injuries and is in stable condition after being taken to hospital by EMS. File / Global News

The Regina Police Service says it’s investigating after one of its officers hit a pedestrian while driving.

Police say the incident happened when a man was crossing Fourth Avenue near Robinson Street at about 12:45 a.m. Friday.

Read more: Regina man charged with impaired driving causing bodily harm after bystander struck

The officer is a member of the RPS investigative services division and was driving an unmarked police vehicle.

Police say the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by EMS.

Read more: Pedestrian hit by vehicle dies, Regina police say

The man is in stable condition, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

