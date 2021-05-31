Menu

Canada

Police investigate collision between semi-truck and pedestrian in Regina’s east end

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted May 31, 2021 2:37 pm
The Regina Police Service is investigating a collision involving a semi-truck and pedestrian at the intersection of Prince of Wales Drive and Victoria Avenue. View image in full screen
The Regina Police Service is investigating a collision involving a semi-truck and pedestrian at the intersection of Prince of Wales Drive and Victoria Avenue. Dave Parsons / Global News

Regina police say they are investigating a collision between a semi-truck driver and a pedestrian in the east end of the city.

Police say it happened in the area of Prince of Wales Drive and Victoria Avenue sometime before 10:45 a.m. Monday.

Read more: Pedestrian in stable condition after being hit by Regina police vehicle

EMS and other emergency responders are also on scene. Police have not yet released details regarding the health of the pedestrian.

Drivers are being told by police to avoid the area. The intersection has been closed off to traffic.

Read more: City adding pedestrian lights to Albert Street intersection where woman died

Story continues below advertisement

Police say more details will be provided later in the day.

More to come.

