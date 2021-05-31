Police investigate collision between semi-truck and pedestrian in Regina’s east end

Regina police say they are investigating a collision between a semi-truck driver and a pedestrian in the east end of the city.
Police say it happened in the area of Prince of Wales Drive and Victoria Avenue sometime before 10:45 a.m. Monday.
EMS and other emergency responders are also on scene. Police have not yet released details regarding the health of the pedestrian.
Drivers are being told by police to avoid the area. The intersection has been closed off to traffic.
Police say more details will be provided later in the day.
More to come.
