City adding pedestrian lights to Albert Street intersection where woman died

The City of Regina announced it is making improvements to the intersection where a 21-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a city-owned excavator in November.

Located in the 4500 block, the Albert Street intersection will receive illuminated crosswalk signs, lighting to improve pedestrian visibility to drivers and pedestrian poles and push buttons on both sides of the street.

The collision happened the morning of Nov. 4, as the woman was attempting to cross from the west side to the east side of Albert Street as the excavator was travelling southbound, police said. Police did not release the names of those involved.

At the time, the City of Regina’s city manager, Chris Holden said in a statement “Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and loved ones impacted by this tragedy.”

The city says the installation will begin later this month and is expected to be complete by early spring.

“The work will be completed in phases, which helps keep traffic moving in the area with minimal disruption to the travelling public,” the city said in a release on Tuesday.

“The City of Regina continues to improve pedestrian safety throughout our community through annual capital investments in new pedestrian infrastructure.”

A similar corridor was recently installed on Wascana Parkway near 23rd Avenue.