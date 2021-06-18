Lumsden, Sask. RCMP on scene of serious Highway 734 car crash

Send this page to someone via email

Officers with Lumsden RCMP are on the scene of a serious car collision on Highway 734 between Lumsden and Regina.

An RCMP statement said traffic analysts are also currently investigating on scene.

As a result of the crash, Highway 734 is currently closed and a detour is available. Officers are on scene to direct traffic.

RCMP say more details will be provided when they are available.

