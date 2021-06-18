Menu

Canada

Lumsden, Sask. RCMP on scene of serious Highway 734 car crash

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted June 18, 2021 5:33 pm
Highway #734 between Lumsden and Regina is currently closed due to a serious car collision. A detour is available and officers are on scene to direct traffic. View image in full screen
Highway #734 between Lumsden and Regina is currently closed due to a serious car collision. A detour is available and officers are on scene to direct traffic. Files / Global News

Officers with Lumsden RCMP are on the scene of a serious car collision on Highway 734 between Lumsden and Regina.

Read more: Rollover near Lumsden Beach kills woman, alcohol a possible factor: RCMP

An RCMP statement said traffic analysts are also currently investigating on scene.

As a result of the crash, Highway 734 is currently closed and a detour is available. Officers are on scene to direct traffic.

Read more: 1 dead, 5 taken to hosptial after storm causes canoes to flip on Amsik Lake, Sask.

RCMP say more details will be provided when they are available.

