Traffic

Saskatoon police investigate 3-vehicle collision in city’s southeast

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted September 6, 2021 2:46 pm
Police were called to the area of Boychuk Drive and Briarwood Road on the night of Sept. 5 after a three-vehicle collision. View image in full screen
Police were called to the area of Boychuk Drive and Briarwood Road on the night of Sept. 5 after a three-vehicle collision. File / Global News

Traffic restrictions are still in place over a vast area in a Saskatoon neighbourhood after a three-vehicle collision on Sunday night.

Police shared in a release that the crash happened on Boychuk Drive near Briarwood Road and just south of Eighth Street East.

Officers attended the scene just after 8 p.m.

Initial investigation determined that a white SUV had been travelling at a high speed and had collided with other vehicles, which caused injuries to several people.

Police say alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the collision.

Three people were sent to hospital for treatment, including the driver of the SUV. Police say one person suffered “significant head injuries.”

Saskatoon police have since arrested a 25-year-old woman following the collision.

Both vehicle and pedestrian traffic on Boychuk Drive between Briarwood Road and Eighth Street East have been restricted as the investigation is ongoing.

