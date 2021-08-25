Menu

Canada

Saskatoon man dead after collision between RV and car by Alberta border

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted August 25, 2021 6:56 pm
File photo of an RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP vehicle. File / Global News

Highway 7 east of Alsask, Sask. was reopened late Wednesday afternoon after a fatal collision between a car and an RV earlier in the day.

Kindersley RCMP say they received a call about the incident at around 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday where an RV and car collided before both vehicles caught fire, according to investigators.

A 40-year-old man from Saskatoon, who was the driver of the car, died at the scene of the crash. Police say his family has been notified.

Read more: Alberta man charged with impaired driving in fatal Saskatchewan rollover

The driver of the RV suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the highway was closed for approximately seven hours to investigate the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

