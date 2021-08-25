Saskatoon man dead after collision between RV and car by Alberta border

Highway 7 east of Alsask, Sask. was reopened late Wednesday afternoon after a fatal collision between a car and an RV earlier in the day.
Kindersley RCMP say they received a call about the incident at around 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday where an RV and car collided before both vehicles caught fire, according to investigators.
A 40-year-old man from Saskatoon, who was the driver of the car, died at the scene of the crash. Police say his family has been notified.
The driver of the RV suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the highway was closed for approximately seven hours to investigate the incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
