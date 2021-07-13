Menu

Crime

Alberta man charged with impaired driving in fatal Saskatchewan rollover

By David Giles Global News
Posted July 13, 2021 10:52 am
Kindersley RCMP have laid 18 charges against an Alberta man, including impaired driving causing death, after a rollover left one person dead and seven people injured.
Kindersley RCMP have laid 18 charges against an Alberta man, including impaired driving causing death, after a rollover left one person dead and seven people injured. File / Global News

An Alberta man is facing 18 charges, including impaired driving causing death, after a fatal rollover in western Saskatchewan.

Kindersley RCMP said the rollover happened Sunday on a grid road just off Highway 7 near Beadle, Sask.

Police said the vehicle with eight people inside was travelling north when it rolled multiple times.

Read more: Saskatchewan man sentenced to 5 years in crash that killed 2 Sherwood Park teens

A 25-year-old woman from the Kindersley area was killed in the rollover. Police have not released her name.

Trending Stories

Two other people in the vehicle were airlifted by STARS air ambulance to hospital in serious condition. There is no word from police on their condition.

Five other people were injured and police said some were taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Read more: MADD Canada highlights locations of impaired driving charges in Saskatchewan

The driver of the vehicle, a 26-year-old Medicine Hat, Alta., man, is charged with impaired driving causing death, dangerous driving causing death and driving with a blood alcohol count of .08 or higher and causing death.

He is also facing five counts each of impaired driving causing bodily harm, dangerous driving causing bodily harm and driving with a blood alcohol count of .08 or higher and causing bodily harm.

The driver, whom police have not named, is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 21.

