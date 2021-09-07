Menu

Crime

Impaired driving charges laid in fatal collision on Saskatchewan First Nation

By David Giles Global News
Posted September 7, 2021 5:21 pm
Two men are dead and a woman is facing impaired driving charges after a collision on the Big River First Nation in Saskatchewan. View image in full screen
Two men are dead and a woman is facing impaired driving charges after a collision on the Big River First Nation in Saskatchewan. File/Global News

A Big River First Nation woman is facing charges after two people were killed in a collision.

RCMP said they were called to a collision on the Saskatchewan First Nation at around 1:50 a.m. on Sept. 5.

Read more: Saskatoon police investigate 3-vehicle collision in city’s southeast

A truck and a side-by-side — also known as a utility task vehicle — collided near the high school, police said.

The driver, a 50-year-old man, and his passenger, a 42-year-old man, were declared dead at the scene.

Both men were from Big River First Nation. Police have not released their names, but said their families have been notified.

Read more: Saskatoon man dead after collision between RV and car by Alberta border

The driver of the truck and a passenger were taken to hospital with what police said were non-life-threatening injuries.

Sheila Rabbitskin, 40, is charged with two counts of impaired driving and one count of driving while prohibited.

She was scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 7.

