Impaired driving charges laid in fatal collision on Saskatchewan First Nation

A Big River First Nation woman is facing charges after two people were killed in a collision.

RCMP said they were called to a collision on the Saskatchewan First Nation at around 1:50 a.m. on Sept. 5.

A truck and a side-by-side — also known as a utility task vehicle — collided near the high school, police said.

The driver, a 50-year-old man, and his passenger, a 42-year-old man, were declared dead at the scene.

Both men were from Big River First Nation. Police have not released their names, but said their families have been notified.

The driver of the truck and a passenger were taken to hospital with what police said were non-life-threatening injuries.

Sheila Rabbitskin, 40, is charged with two counts of impaired driving and one count of driving while prohibited.

She was scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 7.

